Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a market cap of $255.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.