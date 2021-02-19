MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,762. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

