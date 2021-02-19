JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.
Shares of JMP traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.
JMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.
JMP Group Company Profile
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Read More: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.