JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

Shares of JMP traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

JMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 13,105 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 32,899 shares of company stock worth $98,572 in the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

