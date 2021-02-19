Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,282 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Visteon were worth $79,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.10.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

