Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.37.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,259.79 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,936.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

