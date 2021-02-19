IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 505.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 186,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

TOTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 15,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

