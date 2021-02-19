IFG Advisory LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.64. 16,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

