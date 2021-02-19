The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 1,263,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,232,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.