XML Financial LLC Buys 312 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $210.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

