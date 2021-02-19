Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$61.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.58 on Friday, reaching C$25.29. 532,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.00.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

