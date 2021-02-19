The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $103.92. 55,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

