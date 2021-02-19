Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $78.99 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

DG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,277. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.