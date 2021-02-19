Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.37

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 17624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Quanterix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 287,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.