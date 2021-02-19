Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $257,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.