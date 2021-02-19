Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

