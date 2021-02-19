Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Weatherford International stock remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.
About Weatherford International
