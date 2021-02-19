Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Weatherford International stock remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.