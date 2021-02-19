United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%.

NYSE USM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. 2,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,774. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

