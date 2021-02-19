All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

