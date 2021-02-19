Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 10,861 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 20,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

