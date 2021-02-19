All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.15. 130,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a market cap of $303.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

