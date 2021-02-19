Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.
Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $23.10.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
