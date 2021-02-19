Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $58.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.14 million to $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.19 million, with estimates ranging from $197.75 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.
GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $425.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
