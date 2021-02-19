New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 5.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 9,530,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,452,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

