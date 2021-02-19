Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $112,187.13

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $112,187.13 and $387,566.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,700,220 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

