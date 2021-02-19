Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

