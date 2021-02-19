Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $521.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

