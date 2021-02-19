Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

