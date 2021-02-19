Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

