Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. 8,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -511.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

