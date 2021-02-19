Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 14,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 2,238 call options.

NYSE:GCI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,704. Gannett has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

