Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

