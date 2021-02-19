Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,556 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $41,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Hershey by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $228,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 8.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Hershey by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,633. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

