Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,314. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

