Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 4.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $126,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 391,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

