Bp Plc Sells 10,906 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.74.

SEDG stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,865. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

