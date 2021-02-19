SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.5% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $122,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

