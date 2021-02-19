Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.71. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,238. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

