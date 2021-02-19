Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.31. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

