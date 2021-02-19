ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 3.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,965. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $374.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

