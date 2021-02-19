Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $141.33

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,646. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.