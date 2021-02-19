Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $11.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

SIOX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 46,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,142. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $149.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.