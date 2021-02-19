Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 206,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $115,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.