Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

