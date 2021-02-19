Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

SCL stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.98. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,449. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

