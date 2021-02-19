Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,456,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,836,834 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,265,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 53.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 353,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

BNS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,012. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

