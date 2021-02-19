Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,900.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,267.00.

SHOP stock opened at $1,384.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,226.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

