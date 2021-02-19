The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $950.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $682.00.

Shares of TTD opened at $846.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $809.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.90, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

