Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

