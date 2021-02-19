WD Rutherford LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $24.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,409.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,077.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.62, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

