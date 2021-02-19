5,457 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. 83,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

